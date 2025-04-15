Legal & General Group Plc Sells 16,070 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of BellRing Brands worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,266,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BellRing Brands by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 905.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 48,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,164,000 after buying an additional 367,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,095,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 818,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,776,230.80. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRBR opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $72.33. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

