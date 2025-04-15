Legal & General Group Plc Sells 101,677 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,677 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.51% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

