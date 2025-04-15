Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,886 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of SoFi Technologies worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,497.38. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

