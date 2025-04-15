Legal & General Group Plc Has $18.31 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.32% of Merit Medical Systems worth $18,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,794,868.08. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $3,087,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,440.50. This trade represents a 43.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.