Legal & General Group Plc Has $16.71 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Chemed worth $16,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $42,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 1.3 %

CHE opened at $600.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $512.12 and a 12 month high of $625.09.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total transaction of $615,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,566,139.07. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

