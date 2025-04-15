Legal & General Group Plc Has $16.07 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of Masimo worth $16,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,836 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,823,000 after purchasing an additional 943,001 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 947,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,604,000 after buying an additional 878,587 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 8,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 347,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,472,000 after buying an additional 343,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $153.61 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $194.88. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

