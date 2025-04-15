Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of Onto Innovation worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 356,161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.21 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.63.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $6,337,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,183,330.08. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,827 shares of company stock worth $14,178,385 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

