Legal & General Group Plc Buys 133,574 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Full Truck Alliance worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YMM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:YMM opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YMM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

