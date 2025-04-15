LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at $118,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $2,789,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $658.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

