LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.06.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

