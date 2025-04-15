LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys 210 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $352.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.