Landore Resources (LON:LND) Trading Up 16% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) shot up 16% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05). 1,007,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 512,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Landore Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.70.

Get Landore Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Glenn Featherby purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,822.78). Insiders own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Landore Resources Company Profile

Landore Resources (AIM: LND) is the 100% owner of the highly prospective BAM Gold Project, Northwestern Ontario, Canada, which has a resource estimate of 1.5M oz Au.

Landore Resource’s strategic objective is to crystallise value from BAM’s last estimated NPV of US$333.6m @ US$1,800/oz spot (from May 2022 PEA), as well as generating additional value from its non-core portfolio of precious and battery metals projects in eastern Canada and the USA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.