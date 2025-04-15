Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $356.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

