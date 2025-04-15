Kusama Price Hits $12.89 on Top Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Kusama has a market cap of $211.00 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.89 or 0.00015217 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 16,368,557 coins and its circulating supply is 16,368,558 coins. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

