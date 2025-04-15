Kooth’s (KOO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.65) price target on shares of Kooth in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Kooth Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KOO traded up GBX 21.10 ($0.28) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 152.10 ($2.01). 475,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,289. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.71. Kooth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.67). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Kooth had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kooth will post 12.9798903 EPS for the current year.

About Kooth

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

