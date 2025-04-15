Kooth’s (KOO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.24% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.65) price target on shares of Kooth in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Kooth Stock Performance
Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Kooth had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kooth will post 12.9798903 EPS for the current year.
About Kooth
At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.
