Kooth (LON:KOO) Issues Earnings Results

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kooth had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 7.89%.
Kooth Stock Up 14.9 %
KOO opened at GBX 150.50 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £55.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 176.17. Kooth has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 354 ($4.67).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.65) target price on shares of Kooth in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.
