Kooth (LON:KOO) Issues Earnings Results

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kooth had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Kooth Stock Up 14.9 %

KOO opened at GBX 150.50 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £55.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 176.17. Kooth has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 354 ($4.67).

Get Kooth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.65) target price on shares of Kooth in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

About Kooth

(Get Free Report)

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.