Keystone Financial Group Raises Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 1,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 82,557.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.81.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

