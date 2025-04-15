Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 2,925 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortive by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Fortive by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. This represents a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $519,115.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,425.85. This trade represents a 21.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $83.66.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.