Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 1,524 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGCFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $194.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.05. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.32 and a one year high of $222.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.5985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

