Keystone Financial Group Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,378,000 after buying an additional 851,586 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,030,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after purchasing an additional 137,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,625,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

LRGF stock opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

