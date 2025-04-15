Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 2,490 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 803.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $823.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $105.65.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

