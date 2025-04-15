Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Thomas David Hull III Sells 1,844 Shares of Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $59,819.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,175.68. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas David Hull III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Thomas David Hull III sold 3,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $136,890.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Thomas David Hull III sold 213 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $10,336.89.

KEQU stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $6,545,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

