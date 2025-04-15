Kevin Withington Sells 49,429 Shares of Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Withington sold 49,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £15,817.28 ($20,856.12).

Ondo InsurTech Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ONDO traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 32.60 ($0.43). 1,163,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,650. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 44 ($0.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.39. The company has a market cap of £40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Ondo InsurTech alerts:

About Ondo InsurTech

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ondo InsurTech Plc is a world-leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot, technology that prevents water damage claims in homes. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17 billion annually in the USA and UK combined.

Receive News & Ratings for Ondo InsurTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondo InsurTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.