Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Down 96.7% in March

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KKOYY traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 137,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

