Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VOE opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0536 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

