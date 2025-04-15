Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 243,024 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,024 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Custom Truck One Source worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 216,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,511,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,872,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc purchased 8,143,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $32,574,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,743,635 shares in the company, valued at $626,974,540. The trade was a 5.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTOS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTOS

About Custom Truck One Source

(Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.