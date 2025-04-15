Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,601 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of PlayAGS worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 125,635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PlayAGS by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 889,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.08 million, a P/E ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.35. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $102.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

