Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,705 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $218.44 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,840.60. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

