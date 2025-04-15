Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $597,000 in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,817 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Flushing Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Flushing Financial by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,781.12. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $372.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

