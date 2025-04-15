Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Acelyrin worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acelyrin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,094 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 731.7% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 444,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 391,467 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Acelyrin

In related news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $49,281.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,603.22. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Acelyrin Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Acelyrin Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

