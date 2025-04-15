Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,197 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Shoe Carnival worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after buying an additional 96,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $501.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

