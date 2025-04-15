Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 15,504 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 165,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,370,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,817,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 294,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.35 price objective (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE AMBP opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

