Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JBL opened at $133.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day moving average is $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

