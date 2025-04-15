Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. SouthState comprises approximately 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SouthState worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,531,000 after purchasing an additional 93,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,448,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 851,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,703,000 after acquiring an additional 139,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SouthState by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at $67,260,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Citigroup raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.65. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,514.40. This trade represents a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 2,717 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,481.78. The trade was a 137.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

