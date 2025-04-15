Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.16. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.