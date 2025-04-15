Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 547.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, CL King raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.