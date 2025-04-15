Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. The trade was a 1.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.