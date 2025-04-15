Kane Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,351,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,051,807,000 after purchasing an additional 182,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,677,000 after purchasing an additional 129,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,744,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,881,000 after buying an additional 323,065 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.22.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $277.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.60 and a 200-day moving average of $326.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

