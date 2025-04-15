Kane Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $694.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $644.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.30. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $728.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

