Kane Investment Management Inc. Makes New $363,000 Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI opened at $99.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -990.60 and a beta of 1.79. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $181.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

