Kane Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 18,002 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Kane Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kane Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,165,000 after purchasing an additional 828,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,398,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,418,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,125,000 after buying an additional 162,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 143,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,843,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $94.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

