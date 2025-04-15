Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 709.32 ($9.35) and traded as low as GBX 654.50 ($8.63). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 676.50 ($8.92), with a volume of 840,971 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNOS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.19) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kainos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150 ($15.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £880.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 709.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 774.76.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

