Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Short Interest Update

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the March 15th total of 806,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. 3,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,154. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

