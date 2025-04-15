Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Short Interest Update

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the March 15th total of 806,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. 3,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,154. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Just Eat Takeaway.com
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.