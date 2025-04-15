Jump Financial LLC Purchases 100,034 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 220.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,034 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.19% of AGCO worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in AGCO by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $121.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.10.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AGCO’s payout ratio is -20.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

