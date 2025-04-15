Jump Financial LLC Acquires 30,767 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 34.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $60,157.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,028.86. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $12,026,684.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,667.84. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,232,833 shares of company stock valued at $76,827,466. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

