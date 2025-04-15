JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

JEPQ stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

