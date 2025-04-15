JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JDOC opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF stock. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 6.81% of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities issued by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, healthcare technology, medical technology and life sciences companies located around the globe.The adviser seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation.

