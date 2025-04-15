Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.500-10.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.0 billion-$91.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.3 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $371.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.