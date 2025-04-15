Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $135,987.94 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $135,987.94 and $11.53 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00003490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00026324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00002611 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00007999 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

