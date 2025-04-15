James Brotherton Sells 43,648 Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider James Brotherton sold 43,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.67), for a total transaction of £187,686.40 ($247,476.79).

Breedon Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BREE traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 447.80 ($5.90). The company had a trading volume of 827,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,112. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 451.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 443.17. Breedon Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 356 ($4.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 501 ($6.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Breedon Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Breedon Group plc will post 36.8586859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($7.12) to GBX 590 ($7.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

